Robotic surgery takes gynecological treatments to new heights

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
As the global trend towards robots and AI rapidly grows, their use in the medical field is also being seen at a fast pace.

Alexandra Hospital in Redditch now uses the Da Vinci Xi robot, which performs surgeries with enhanced precision, as per BBC.

This results in less post-operative pain and fewer complications from blood loss.

Robotic surgery was first employed for prostate cancer surgeries in 2022 and is now also used for various gynecological procedures.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust reports that over 100 women with conditions like endometriosis have undergone robotic surgery.

This robot offers surgeons a wider range of movement compared to traditional keyhole surgery.

Patients who have robotic hysterectomies or endometriosis removals often go home the same day.

Donna Ghosh, a specialist in endometriosis, highlighted the success of performing more than 100 robotic surgeries and noted plans to expand this technology to other types of surgeries in the future.

