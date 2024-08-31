World

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic announced that Serbia is unlikely to join the European Union by 2028

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Serbias EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday, August 31, that Serbia is unlikely to join the European Union by 2028.

Speaking at the Globsec security conference in Prague, Vucic said, "I don't believe we are going to be a part of the European Union in 2028. It's not going to happen (EU membership), I don't lie to my people," as per Reuters.

He added, "And I believe that if some of us might become members of the EU it cannot happen before 2030, but that is just my assessment. What might happen in the meantime, nobody knows."

To join the EU, Serbia must improve its democracy, rule of law, judiciary, economy, and address corruption and organized crime.

Serbia has been managing its EU aspirations while relying on Russia for gas and receiving support from Moscow against Kosovo's 2008 independence.

Moreover, Serbia has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supplied artillery to Kyiv.

However, to progress towards EU membership, Serbia needs to align its foreign policies with EU standards, including imposing sanctions on Russia and making other required adjustments.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership

World News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years