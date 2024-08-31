Dinosaur footprints found ocean apart in South America and Africa

Researchers have discovered dinosaur footprints on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean!
These steps had a distance of over 3,700 miles between them, suggesting that these ancient reptiles might have wandered from Africa to South America when just one big supercontinent existed.
As per USA Today, the tracks had been originally created around 621 miles apart on a “thin sandstone layer of silt and mud,” dating back to the supercontinent Gondwana’s time.
When the large land mass eventually broke into pieces, it formed the South Atlantic Ocean, separating those dinosaur footprints across huge distances.
Paleontologist Louis L. Jacobs said, “One of the youngest and narrowest geological connections between Africa and South America was the elbow of northeastern Brazil.”
“The two continents were continuous, so that animals on either side of that connection could potentially move across it,” he pointed out.
Over 260 footsteps found in Brazil and Cameroon are said to be a part of the Early Cretaceous period, which is when “the first ceratopsian and pachycepalosaurid dinosaurs appeared.”
Louis L. Jacobs added that the dinosaur footprints uncovered were similar in shape, age, and geological context.