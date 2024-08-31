World

Dinosaur footprints found ocean apart in South America and Africa

  by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Researchers have discovered dinosaur footprints on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean!

These steps had a distance of over 3,700 miles between them, suggesting that these ancient reptiles might have wandered from Africa to South America when just one big supercontinent existed.

As per USA Today, the tracks had been originally created around 621 miles apart on a “thin sandstone layer of silt and mud,” dating back to the supercontinent Gondwana’s time.

When the large land mass eventually broke into pieces, it formed the South Atlantic Ocean, separating those dinosaur footprints across huge distances.

Paleontologist Louis L. Jacobs said, “One of the youngest and narrowest geological connections between Africa and South America was the elbow of northeastern Brazil.”

“The two continents were continuous, so that animals on either side of that connection could potentially move across it,” he pointed out.

Over 260 footsteps found in Brazil and Cameroon are said to be a part of the Early Cretaceous period, which is when “the first ceratopsian and pachycepalosaurid dinosaurs appeared.”

Louis L. Jacobs added that the dinosaur footprints uncovered were similar in shape, age, and geological context.

World News

Serbia's EU plans face hurdles as President foresees delayed membership
Tensions rise as China and Philippines trade blame over ship collision
Search operation underway for missing helicopter in Russia's Kamchatka
Zelensky fires top Air Force commander after fatal F-16 crash
Israel allows Gaza residents to return home for the first time since October
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel