NASA expert develops underwater robot to probe climate change

Underwater robots will measure how rapidly Antarctica's ice sheets are melting due to climate change

  • September 01, 2024
NASA engineers have come up with the groundbreaking mission of measuring how rapidly climate change is melting the ice sheets of Antarctica.

According to Voice of America, the engineers are designing a fleet of underwater robots that will not only measure how fatly the ice is melting but will also help in knowing its impact on the rising sea levels.

A US Navy laboratory camp in Artic tested a prototype of the submersible vehicles by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA near Los Angeles. They deployed it under North Alaska’s frozen Beaufort Sea in March 2024.

In a summary posted on NASA’s website, a JPL Robotics engineer and principal investigator for the IceNode project, Paul Glick, said, “These robots are a platform to bring science instruments to the hardest-to-reach locations on Earth.”

Moreover, the objective behind deploying these probes is to get more accurate data that will allow scientists to advance computer models in predicting the upcoming sea level rise.

A JPL climate scientist, Ian Fenty, asserted, “The goal is getting data directly at the ice-ocean melting interface.”

Furthermore, an analysis published by JPL in 2022 revealed that Antarctica's ice shelf has melted by 12 trillion tonnes since 1977, which is double the previous estimates.

As per NASA, if Antarctica's ice self is melted completely, the global sea levels will be raised by an estimated 60 meters.

Sci-Tech News

Black holes remain mystery, 85 years after Oppenheimer's discovery
Why the US military is launching highly upgraded spy balloons?
Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Robotic surgery takes gynecological treatments to new heights
Instagram Launches Creator Lab with fresh Tools for next-gen content creators
Elon Musk’s X suspended in Brazil following court ruling
Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues