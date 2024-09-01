Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

The Toco Toucan named 'Boy' has become a standout star, with his voice featured in the pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves.
As per BBC, video game developers who recorded the distinctive sounds of a Surrey toucan for their game reported that the bird was initially "camera shy."
The toco toucan is a bird species within the toucan family, Ramphastidae.
It is the largest of all toucan species and is known for its striking appearance, featuring a black body, a white throat, chest, and upper tail-coverts, along with red undertail-coverts.
They are rapidly declining due to trapping and habitat loss.
Katie Tarrant, a senior sound designer at Xbox Game Studio Rare, explained, "When we first envisioned adding a toucan as a pet in the game, I began researching reference videos and quickly realised how unique their sounds are."
She was surprised to find that sound libraries did not include toucan calls.
Musician Chloe Kwok noted that Boy was shy at first but became more confident as they spent time with him.
Kwok added, "At one point he tried to eat the microphone, which was highly amusing. It was clear that Boy certainly had the personality that we were looking for."