World

Israel general strike: Flight operation disrupted as thousands flood streets

Israelis call for nationwide general strike to pressure Netanyahu on hostage deal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024


The largest labour union in Israel, Histadrut, has called for the nationwide strike after six bodies of the hostages were recovered from Gaza.

According to CNN, the Histadrut said the ‘entire Israeli economy will be shutdown’ during the nationwide strike that began early on Monday, September 2, morning and will be concluded at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).

Some of the banks, educational institutions, hospitals, municipalities, and government ministries were disrupted during the strike, whereas the flight operation at Tel Aviv’s international airport was halted.

The strike call came after tens of thousands of people came out on the streets on Sunday in anger after six hostages were found dead in Gaza.

People blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of the hostages, saying that a deal with the Hamas could have saved their lives.

Moreover, the protestors aim to pressure Netanyahu to secure a deal and assure safe return of the remaining 100 hostages, among which 35 are believed dead.

US Prime Minister Joe Biden also urged, “We should end this war. I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu blamed Hamas, asserting, “Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal.”

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

World News

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Paris mayor sparks debate over Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Titanic sinks again: Surprising images reveal slow decay of wreckage
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Taiwanese President tells China to reclaim Russian land before making moves
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Donald Trump claims authority to interfere in presidential election
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Rescuers recover 17 bodies from missing helicopter in Russia’s Kamchatka
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Israeli Defence Minister urges Netanyahu to finalize ceasefire deal with Hamas
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Crew members reveal harrowing final moments of Mike Lynch’s yacht off Sicily
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
UK met office issues yellow weather and thunderstorm warning
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Ukrainian drones attack spark fires at Russian energy plants