Israel general strike: Flight operation disrupted as thousands flood streets

The largest labour union in Israel, Histadrut, has called for the nationwide strike after six bodies of the hostages were recovered from Gaza.
According to CNN, the Histadrut said the ‘entire Israeli economy will be shutdown’ during the nationwide strike that began early on Monday, September 2, morning and will be concluded at 6 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET).
Some of the banks, educational institutions, hospitals, municipalities, and government ministries were disrupted during the strike, whereas the flight operation at Tel Aviv’s international airport was halted.
The strike call came after tens of thousands of people came out on the streets on Sunday in anger after six hostages were found dead in Gaza.
People blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of the hostages, saying that a deal with the Hamas could have saved their lives.
Moreover, the protestors aim to pressure Netanyahu to secure a deal and assure safe return of the remaining 100 hostages, among which 35 are believed dead.
US Prime Minister Joe Biden also urged, “We should end this war. I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement.”
Meanwhile, Netanyahu blamed Hamas, asserting, “Whoever murders hostages does not want a deal.”