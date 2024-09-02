Health

Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

Sweden issued new guidelines on screen time for children

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Sweden takes stand against childrens excessive screen time
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

The Swedish government has issued strict new guidelines on screen time for children on Monday.

The country's Public Health Agency has warned parents that children under the age of two should be kept away from digital media and television entirely, while those aged two to five should be limited to just one hour of screen time per day.

Older children, aged six to 12, should spend no more than one to two hours per day in front of a screen, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 should be limited to two to three hours per day.

"For too long, smartphones and other screens have been allowed to enter every aspect of our children's lives," Public Health Minister Jakob Forssmed said in the statement.

He also noted that exccesive phone use leaves little time for physical activity, communal activities, and adequate sleep.

The health agency's recommendations also advise against screen use before bedtime and suggest keeping phones and tablets out of bedrooms at night.

The Swedish government has previously considered banning smartphones in primary schools, and these new guidelines are part of a broader effort to address the country's serious issue.

Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat

Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat
Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED

Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED

Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts

Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

Health News

Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Fish acting ‘weird?’ Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Mpox outbreak: UNICEF issues high-stakes tender to secure vaccines
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Ozempic: Weight-loss drug that might unlock eternal youth
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Baby convenience foods: Not as wholesome as you think, study
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Study finds British Muslims felt neglected in health policies during COVID-19
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
5 game-changing seeds for rapid weight loss
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Why is sleep more important for overweight people? Find out
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk