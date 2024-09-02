Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time

The Swedish government has issued strict new guidelines on screen time for children on Monday.
The country's Public Health Agency has warned parents that children under the age of two should be kept away from digital media and television entirely, while those aged two to five should be limited to just one hour of screen time per day.
Older children, aged six to 12, should spend no more than one to two hours per day in front of a screen, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 should be limited to two to three hours per day.
"For too long, smartphones and other screens have been allowed to enter every aspect of our children's lives," Public Health Minister Jakob Forssmed said in the statement.
He also noted that exccesive phone use leaves little time for physical activity, communal activities, and adequate sleep.
The health agency's recommendations also advise against screen use before bedtime and suggest keeping phones and tablets out of bedrooms at night.
The Swedish government has previously considered banning smartphones in primary schools, and these new guidelines are part of a broader effort to address the country's serious issue.