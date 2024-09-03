NASA unveils reason behind Boeing Starliner's mysterious noises

NASA has revealed the reason behind the mysterious noises coming from the faulty Boeing Starliner.
According to Mint, the space agency said that the noises that worried the world and astronauts stuck in space were coming due to ‘an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner.'
NASA Commercial Crew wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A pulsing sound from a speaker in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft heard by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station has stopped.”
They revealed, “The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner.”
As per NASA, “The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback.”
Moreover, the Starliner spacecraft carrying two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, has been docked at the International Space Station (ISS) for almost six months because of helium leaks and thruster issues.
Former NASA planetary physicist Phillip Metzger suggested, “It could have been that the electronics they have just happened to produce a pulsing effect when there was feedback.”
NASA earlier announced that the astronauts will remain in space till next year and will be brought back to Earth on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.