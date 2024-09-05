Georgia school shooting: 14-year-old suspect arrested after 4 killed, 9 injured

A 14-year-old student has been arrested for killing four people in a fatal shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.
According to CBS News, Georgian authorities confirmed that four people, including two students and two teachers, were killed while nine were injured in a shooting at school on Wednesday, September 4.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference that the suspect of the shooting at Apalachee High School, located in Winder, Georgia, was identified as Colt Grey, 14.
Police have taken the suspected teen shooter alive into custody and will be charged with murder.
Hoosy told the media that the shooter used an ‘AR-platform-style weapon’ whereas there was no evidence of any other gunmen found during the investigation.
Moreover, the victims were identified as Christian Angulo, 14, Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christina Irimie, 53, and Aspinwall, 39.
FBI Reveals Teen Suspect’s Online Threat History
The FBI stated that its National Threat Operations Centre alerted the local law enforcement officials in May 2023 after receiving tips about ‘online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time.’
After the investigation, it was found that Grey was behind the threatening internet posts and gun images.
But the boy, who was 13 at that time, denied making online threats, and his father ‘stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them.’
The FBI said in a statement, “At the time, there was no probable cause for an arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels.”