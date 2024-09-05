Sports

Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend

Rebecca Cheptegei was assaulted after she returned home from church with her two daughters

  • September 05, 2024
Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has tragically died after being set on fire by her former boyfriend.

The 33-year-old Ugandan marathoner, who had competed in the recent Paris Olympics, sustained severe burns in the attack on Sunday.

As per BBC Sports, Cheptegei was assaulted after she returned home from church with her two daughters.

Authorities in north-west Kenya, where she resided and trained, reported that the attack stemmed from a dispute over land with her ex-partner.

Cheptegei's father, Joseph, mourned her loss, describing her as a “very supportive” daughter.

Kenya's Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen spoke out against the increasing problem of gender-based violence in the country. The UN has also condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kimani Mbugua from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital reported that the extensive burns led to organ failure and Cheptegei’s death.

Her former boyfriend, who also suffered burns, is in stable condition.

Cheptegei’s death is a tragic reminder of the violence faced by East African athletes, following similar cases involving Agnes Tirop in 2021 and Damaris Mutua in 2022. 

Sports News

Alex Morgan bids emotional goodbye to soccer in heartfelt video
Wasim Akram breaks silence on Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against Bangladesh
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek into his Nations League preparation
Roger Federer shows rare sympathy for Rafael Nadal's Olympic blow
Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on receiving two penalties
Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals
Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray’s Club: Reaches US Open quarterfinals
Lionel Messi responds to Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement
Gillespie breaks silence on excluding Shaheen, Naseem from second test
Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’
Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on breaking MrBeast’s YouTube record