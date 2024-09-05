Olympic Runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific attack by ex-boyfriend

Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei has tragically died after being set on fire by her former boyfriend.
The 33-year-old Ugandan marathoner, who had competed in the recent Paris Olympics, sustained severe burns in the attack on Sunday.
As per BBC Sports, Cheptegei was assaulted after she returned home from church with her two daughters.
Authorities in north-west Kenya, where she resided and trained, reported that the attack stemmed from a dispute over land with her ex-partner.
Cheptegei's father, Joseph, mourned her loss, describing her as a “very supportive” daughter.
Kenya's Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen spoke out against the increasing problem of gender-based violence in the country. The UN has also condemned the attack.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kimani Mbugua from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital reported that the extensive burns led to organ failure and Cheptegei’s death.
Her former boyfriend, who also suffered burns, is in stable condition.
Cheptegei’s death is a tragic reminder of the violence faced by East African athletes, following similar cases involving Agnes Tirop in 2021 and Damaris Mutua in 2022.