Home / Sports

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message

The Dutch driver is set to return from the break to his home race as he continue to compete for his fifth championship

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message
Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message

The McLaren team has left everyone in awe with their strength and speed in the first half of the F1 2025 season, and Max Verstappen is no different.

In a message to Red Bull, the Dutch driver has declared that he must aim to imitate McLaren's "incredible" performance.

The four-time world champion is currently 97 points behind leading racer Oscar Piastri, and with 10 rounds of the season remaining, Max would have a hard time securing his fifth consecutive F1 Driver's Championship.

Max's falling behind has been reportedly due to the struggles of Red Bull's RB21, while the MCL39 by McLaren has proven to be one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history.

The British motor racing team have won 11 out of 14 Grands Prix and have shown potential to cross 1,000 points this season, with current points being 559, almost double of the second-standing team, Ferrari, which has acquired 260 points.

A key strength of McLaren has been its medium-speed cornering performance, along with remarkable tyre management in both dry and wet conditions.

Talking to RacingNews365 in Hungary, Max shared, "[The McLaren] is definitely better on its tyres, to keep the tyres alive a lot nicer."

The 27-year-old added, "You can clearly see that in the wet on the intermediates, where if you have good tyre management, [tyre preservation] even comes out more on that tyre, because the tyre is more fragile."

"It overheats even faster, and they definitely have that very well under control. At the same time, I think their medium speed performance is incredible compared to, I would say, everyone else on the grid," he noted.

With the F1 currently on summer break, the teams and drivers are set to return to the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix weekend on August 29.

You Might Like:

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday
Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move
Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss
Al-Nassr are set to return to the Hong Kong Stadium for the Saudi Super Cup's final against Al-Ahli

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement
The Italian tennis player had to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness, handing the win to Carlos Alcaraz

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit
Northwestern dismissed Pat Fitzgerald in 2023 over allegations of hazing in the programme

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling
Lassana Diarra secured a legal victory against FIFA in 2024 over transfer saga

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug
The former tennis player shared that the medication has helped her enhance her already healthy lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal
The Portuguese footballer proposed fiancée Georgina Rodríguez after almost nine years of romance

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help
Mercedes' George Russell opens up about his preparation before teaming with Hamilton

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner retired from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the US Open mixed doubles final