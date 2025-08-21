Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, has shared a first click of herself after the engagement, radiating happiness in new stylish beach snaps.
On Wednesday, August 20, the model gave a sight to behold to her fans as she posted a carousel of herself enjoying a sunset in style, as her massive engagement ring remained on full display.
The Instagram post featured Rodriguez showing off her toned physique in sleek workout wear in collaboration with the active brand Alo Yoga.
For the beach photoshoot in Mar Rojo, the 31-year-old was donned in a white ensemble featuring a halter-style cropped top paired with sheer high-cut shorts, giving a sneak peek of her bikini.
Furthermore, she enhanced her outfit with crew socks and white sneakers alongside diamond accessories.
The stunning Instagram post came a week after the model revealed with a social media post that Ronaldo has finally asked the billion-dollar question after almost nine years of romance.
Rodríguez’s headline-making engagement ring is estimated to be approximately 35 carats and is believed to be worth around $5 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were first romantically linked in early 2017 and share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whom Ronaldo welcomed in a previous relationship.