Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Tennis star Roger Federer has joined the elite group of billionaires, becoming one of the few athletes to achieve this milestone.
Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history.
The Swiss tennis star who began playing tennis at age three became a top junior and professional player.
Over his 24-year career, he has won 103 tournaments, spent 310 weeks as world No 1 and has an estimated net worth of around $1.3 billion, which includes $130.6 million in prize money earned during his career.
Federer, with 20 Grand Slam tittles earned around $1 billion from endorsements, appearances and business ventures during his tennis career, more than twice what Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal earned.
With long-term sponsorships, he was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 consecutive years.
Not only this, Federer is one of only seven athletes to earn over $1 billion in career pre-tax income while still active in their sport, alongside LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Floyd Mayweather.
Federer's business success is driven by his strong marketing appeal with long-term sponsorship with brands like Lindt, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Moët & Chandon.
In addition to this, he remains extremely popular with advertisers, having 43.5 million social media followers.