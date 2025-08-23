Home / Sports

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Roger Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history

Tennis star Roger Federer has joined the elite group of billionaires, becoming one of the few athletes to achieve this milestone.

Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history.

The Swiss tennis star who began playing tennis at age three became a top junior and professional player.

Over his 24-year career, he has won 103 tournaments, spent 310 weeks as world No 1 and has an estimated net worth of around $1.3 billion, which includes $130.6 million in prize money earned during his career.

Federer, with 20 Grand Slam tittles earned around $1 billion from endorsements, appearances and business ventures during his tennis career, more than twice what Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal earned.

With long-term sponsorships, he was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 consecutive years.

Not only this, Federer is one of only seven athletes to earn over $1 billion in career pre-tax income while still active in their sport, alongside LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Floyd Mayweather.

Federer's business success is driven by his strong marketing appeal with long-term sponsorship with brands like Lindt, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Moët & Chandon.

In addition to this, he remains extremely popular with advertisers, having 43.5 million social media followers.

Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday with some rare family photos

Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Al-Nassr are set to return to the Hong Kong Stadium for the Saudi Super Cup's final against Al-Ahli

The Italian tennis player had to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness, handing the win to Carlos Alcaraz

The Dutch driver is set to return from the break to his home race as he continue to compete for his fifth championship

Northwestern dismissed Pat Fitzgerald in 2023 over allegations of hazing in the programme

Lassana Diarra secured a legal victory against FIFA in 2024 over transfer saga

The former tennis player shared that the medication has helped her enhance her already healthy lifestyle

The Portuguese footballer proposed fiancée Georgina Rodríguez after almost nine years of romance

Mercedes' George Russell opens up about his preparation before teaming with Hamilton