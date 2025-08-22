Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Home / Sports

Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer

Ryne Sandberg, the Chicago Cubs' Hall of Fame second baseman player, funeral services have been announced by the team.

The private funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 22, with fans given an opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary baseball player at Gallagher Way, located next door to Wrigley Field on the city's North Side.

According to the team, the service would be displayed on the videoboard on Gallagher Way, with fans encouraged to leave tributes to Sandberg at his statue.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney noted, "The Cubs organisation is grateful for the continued support of Cubs fans and their expression of compassion during this difficult time."

Moreover, tickets would not be a requirement to attend the event; however, fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items, which will be donated to Nourishing Hope and Most Blessed Trinity Food Pantry.

Sandberg passed away in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer, which had spread to other organs after his January 2024 diagnosis.

The legendary Cubs second baseman was drafted by the Phillies in the 1978 MLB Draft. He appeared in 13 games for the Phillies during the 1981 season, then was traded to the Cubs in 1982, where he played his entire MLB career.

