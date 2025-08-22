Home / Sports

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Fans are unable to purchase England's Women Rugby World Cup shirts as the manufacturer Castore admitted that there was problem in their supply chain.

This blunder comes shortly before the England team, considered top contenders to win, will start their World Cup journey against USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday at 8:00 pm BST.

As per multiple reports, this shortage happened because of a logistical mistakes with Castore not ordering enough number of shirts.

The new kit supplier for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has faced criticism for failing to provide shirts ahead of the much anticipated tournament.

Because of this blunder, fans can still purchase England’s regular match shirt, which has the O2 sponsor logo at match venues, even though sponsor logos are normally banned under the World Cup rules.

Castore said in a statement, "We can confirm that official England Rugby World Cup shirts are now in short supply, as fans continue to show their amazing support for the Red Roses. Online stores are now sold out, but stock will be available at England game match venues."

"There is a wide range of other Red Roses products available for fans to buy, including official Rugby World Cup branded merchandise with additional products to be launched in the coming weeks. This is all available on the England Rugby store online," it further added.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance with hundred of thousand of tickets already sold and the final match at Twickenham completely sold out.

