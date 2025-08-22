Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Tom Brady penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the 18th birthday of his son, Jack.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion took to his Instagram account on Friday, August 22 to celebrate his son's birthday by sharing a series of rare and cherished photos.
Brady kicked off the carousel with a sweet father-son photo highlighting their uncanny resemblance, showing them sitting outdoors with Brady's arm around his son and soft smile on his face.
In another photo, Brady posed proudly in a white T-shirt and black pants with his son towering over him.
Other photos in his carousel offered sweet glimpses of Jack including pictures of him in the Patriots locker room, wearing his dad's helmet and playing golf when he was a child.
These adorable photographs was accompanied by a heartwarming caption, noting, "From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival."
The former NFL quarterback continued, "I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!"
Brady concluded the caption with a famous saying, "A dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet."
For the unversed, Brady has 3 children, his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his son, Jack from an earlier relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.