Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Al-Nassr are set to return to the Hong Kong Stadium for the Saudi Super Cup's final against Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss
Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Al Nassr boss Jorge Jesus has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's superstar power and how that could propel the club to win the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese football legend swept Hong Kong Stadium, as the Riyadh-based club, led by Jesus, beat Al-Ittihad 2-1, despite being a man down after Sadio Mane was dismissed in the first half due to a red card.

The 71-year-old has shared his anticipation for the upcoming final, hoping for another one-sided crown as they gear up to tackle the reigning Asian champions back at the same venue this weekend.

"I am expecting the stadium to be packed to watch Cristiano and our other excellent players," Jesus said.

"The crowd supporting Ronaldo provides us with positive energy; we're playing against a very strong team, but I'm pretty confident we're going to win," Jesus said.

Jesus led his previous club, Al-Hilal, to three Super Cups, including last year’s edition when his side thumped Al-Nassr 4-1 in the final.

Ronaldo, who signed with Al-Nassr in January 2023, has extended his contract with the Saudi football club for another two-year run.

Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's career news came days after he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez with a massive diamond ring, which she posted on her Instagram account.

You Might Like:

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage

England Women’s Rugby World Cup fans hit by kit shortage
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is expected to be record-breaking in size and attendance

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement

Jannik Sinner back on court for first time since Cincinnati final retirement
The Italian tennis player had to retire from the Cincinnati final due to illness, handing the win to Carlos Alcaraz

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message

Max Verstappen highlights McLaren strength in surprising message
The Dutch driver is set to return from the break to his home race as he continue to compete for his fifth championship

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern settle wrongful termination lawsuit
Northwestern dismissed Pat Fitzgerald in 2023 over allegations of hazing in the programme

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling

Brazilian forward makes history as first to benefit from Diarra ruling
Lassana Diarra secured a legal victory against FIFA in 2024 over transfer saga

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug
The former tennis player shared that the medication has helped her enhance her already healthy lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal
The Portuguese footballer proposed fiancée Georgina Rodríguez after almost nine years of romance

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help
Mercedes' George Russell opens up about his preparation before teaming with Hamilton

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner retired from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the US Open mixed doubles final

Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight

Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight
Jake Paul all set to take on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu
Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper beat Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in US Open doubles