Cristiano Ronaldo craze to overtake Hong Kong Stadium, predicts Al-Nassr boss

Al Nassr boss Jorge Jesus has opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's superstar power and how that could propel the club to win the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli.
On Tuesday, the Portuguese football legend swept Hong Kong Stadium, as the Riyadh-based club, led by Jesus, beat Al-Ittihad 2-1, despite being a man down after Sadio Mane was dismissed in the first half due to a red card.
The 71-year-old has shared his anticipation for the upcoming final, hoping for another one-sided crown as they gear up to tackle the reigning Asian champions back at the same venue this weekend.
"I am expecting the stadium to be packed to watch Cristiano and our other excellent players," Jesus said.
"The crowd supporting Ronaldo provides us with positive energy; we're playing against a very strong team, but I'm pretty confident we're going to win," Jesus said.
Jesus led his previous club, Al-Hilal, to three Super Cups, including last year’s edition when his side thumped Al-Nassr 4-1 in the final.
Ronaldo, who signed with Al-Nassr in January 2023, has extended his contract with the Saudi football club for another two-year run.
Moreover, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner's career news came days after he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez with a massive diamond ring, which she posted on her Instagram account.