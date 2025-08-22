Home / Sports

Senne Lammens emerges as top Manchester United target in major move

Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper

Manchester United are very close to completing the signing of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as they have nearly finalized personal terms with him.

As per multiple reports, negotiations between the two clubs are still ongoing as they continue to discuss the transfer fee.

Antwerp wants about £17 million for Senne Lammens, who has been linked with Manchester United since December.

The player has played nearly 65 games for Antwerp and has experience with Belgium’s youth teams.

He was also included in the senior national squad for two matches in March, but he did not play in either game.

Manchester United are actively considering bringing in another goalkeeper because their manager, Ruben Amorim, does not have full confidence in Andre Onana.

Onana missed the first game of the season against Arsenal due to injury but even though his place is uncertain, he is determined to stay at the club and prove himself rather than leaving, despite the manager having looked at alternatives during the transfer window.

Club legend Gary Neville stressed that replacing their current goalkeeper is crucial and he mentioned Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG as one possible option, though Donnarumma is also being pursued by Manchester City.

