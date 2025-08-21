Home / Sports

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

The former tennis player shared that the medication has helped her enhance her already healthy lifestyle

Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug
Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

Serena Williams has confessed to the use of weight loss medication to deal with the postpartum body concerns.

Talking to PEOPLE, the tennis legend shared that she has been struggling with her weight since the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017, as her body started to change post-pregnancy.

She dealt with similar postpartum struggles following the birth of her second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Explaining her health journey, Williams revealed that she would go through quick bursts of weight loss only for her weight to then remain static regardless of the healthy lifestyle she maintained as a professional athlete.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared that due to no changes in her physique despite the healthy diet and exercise, she turned to healthcare company Ro, for which she is a paid spokesperson, for guidance on GLP-1 medication.

"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she said.

The mother-of-two added, "It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

Despite the newly lost weight, Williams noted that she did not mind being a different size, but it was not what she was comfortable with, as she felt sudden joint pain due to "extra weight that I'm not used to carrying since I had children."

Notably, Serena Williams has been training for a half marathon and informed the outlet that she would continue to take the weekly injections according to her body's needs.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez flaunts ring after proposal
The Portuguese footballer proposed fiancée Georgina Rodríguez after almost nine years of romance

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help

Lewis Hamilton’s teammate makes shocking revelation about psychological help
Mercedes' George Russell opens up about his preparation before teaming with Hamilton

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid

Jannik Sinner’s coach issues major health update ahead of US Open title defense bid
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner retired from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the US Open mixed doubles final

Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight

Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight
Jake Paul all set to take on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu
Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper beat Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in US Open doubles

Lando Norris reveals ‘only emotional moment’ of Formula One

Lando Norris reveals ‘only emotional moment’ of Formula One
Lando Norris ranks second in the 2025 driver's championship standings behind teammate Oscar Piastri

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Karim Benzema as one of football’s legends

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Karim Benzema as one of football’s legends
Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker and captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online
Wesley Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims
Alexander Isak skipped PFA Awards 2025 amid the transfer saga with Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast
MrBeast had hosted a show with Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation
The former middleweight boxing champion was beaten by Jake Paul in June in the 10-round fight at Honda Center