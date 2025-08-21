Serena Williams admits shocking 31 pounds drop with GLP-1 drug

Serena Williams has confessed to the use of weight loss medication to deal with the postpartum body concerns.
Talking to PEOPLE, the tennis legend shared that she has been struggling with her weight since the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017, as her body started to change post-pregnancy.
She dealt with similar postpartum struggles following the birth of her second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.
Explaining her health journey, Williams revealed that she would go through quick bursts of weight loss only for her weight to then remain static regardless of the healthy lifestyle she maintained as a professional athlete.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared that due to no changes in her physique despite the healthy diet and exercise, she turned to healthcare company Ro, for which she is a paid spokesperson, for guidance on GLP-1 medication.
"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she said.
The mother-of-two added, "It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at."
Despite the newly lost weight, Williams noted that she did not mind being a different size, but it was not what she was comfortable with, as she felt sudden joint pain due to "extra weight that I'm not used to carrying since I had children."
Notably, Serena Williams has been training for a half marathon and informed the outlet that she would continue to take the weekly injections according to her body's needs.