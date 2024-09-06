Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison

On Monday morning, Over 100 people tragically lost their lives while attempting to escape from a prison in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the security minister.
Posting on X, Jacquemain Shabani revealed that 129 people had died, whereas 59 others were injured during the escape attempt at the Makala Prison located in Kinshasa.
He further noted that 24 of the fatalities were due to gunfire, while the rest were crushed in the chaos ensuing subsequently.
The Guardian has reported that the politician said that a fired had broken out in the prison, destroying its administrative buildings, food depots, in-built hospital, and registry.
This situation was however brought under control and investigations are now underway with a crisis meeting being called by the heads of defence and security.
Jacquemain Shabani didn’t disclose how many inmates tried escaping or actually emerged successful in doing so.
Meanwhile, witnessed told AFP that a “gunfire was heard around 2 am on Monday and that it lasted for several hours in the prison area.”
An electrician named Daddi Soso said he saw some security force vehicles “taking bodies away in the early hours.”