Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda has shared a heartfelt wish for co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday.
On Monday, December 22, the one-film-old actor celebrated his big day with friends and family.
Aneet took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures and videos of him.
She penned, “Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you. I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman."
“The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster,”Aneet added.
The carousel featured a collection of heartwarming photographs, including Ahaan with his grandmother, moments with his pet, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Saiyaara's promotions and sets alongside Aneet.
Their film, Saiyaara, earned ₹570 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.