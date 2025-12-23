Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’

Ivanka Trump has revealed the names of the books that shaped her year.
Sharing the names of her top 15 best reads of the year, US President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter said that each of the books “shifted my perspective, some softly, others profoundly.”
The former advisor to the US president wrote on her Instagram, “Here are some books that shaped my 2025: many I return to again and again, not just for insight, but for alignment.”
The top 15 books of the 44-year-old were The Women by Kristin Hannah, Homer’s The Odyssey, The Creative Act by Rick Rubin, The Choice by Dr Edith Eva Eger, Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach, The Almanack of Naval Ravikant, The Lessons of History by Will and Ariel Durant, A History of Western Philosophy by Bertrand Russell, The Pursuit of Happiness by Jeffrey Rosen and Toward a Meaningful Life by Simon Jacobson.
Ivanka also shared a brief one-line review and her takeaway from each of these books on her social media post.
While her nightstand books were Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations, Eckhart Tolle’s Stillness Speaks, A Poem for Every Night of the Year, and The Essential Rumi.
She concluded her post while asking for the recommendations from her followers for the new year, saying, “As I begin my reading list for the year ahead, I’d love to hear your recommendations!”
It is worth noting that Ivanka, who played a significant role during her father’s first term in office (2017-2021), has scaled back her involvement in the politics during his second term.
Following Trump’s first term, the businesswoman in 2022 announced that she will focus more on her family and children and would not participate in politics again. However, her husband, Jared Kushner, is currently taking an active part in diplomacy.