  By Fatima Nadeem
Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show

Shocking court revelations expose the full Bondi Beach terror plot, where 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration

New court documents have uncovered further shocking details about the Bondi Beach shooting.

A mass shooting targeted the Jewish community at Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, December 14 has left at least fifteen people dead and more than dozen injured.

One of the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

His 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was shot by police and came out of a coma, has been formally charged by the police with 59 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

The documents allege that the pair meticulously planned the incident over several months and even visited Bondi two days before the shooting to scout the area.

It revealed that the suspected gunman not only threw explosives at the start of the attack but had also been practicing shooting for weeks.

The documents also include information about several videos that track the suspected gunmen's movement in the months, days and hours leading up to the Bondi Beach attack.

Considering this tragic incident, Australian Prime Minsiter Anthony Albanese have announcemened that he would conduct a review of Australia's police and intelligence agencies in response to the recent deadly Bondi Beach gun attack.

He explained that the review would examine whether these agencies have proper powers, organization, procedures and ways of sharing information needed to ensure the safety of Australians.

