Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Tech billionaire Larry Ellison has pledged over $40 billion to help Paramount Skydance try to take control of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).
The guarantee aims to reassure the Warner Bros board about Paramount Skydance's financial strenght, addressing concerns over funding and the level of backing from the Ellison family as the company competes with Netflix's rival cash-and-stock offer for the entertainment giant.
Paramount is trying to buy all of WBD, including CNN, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Channel, while Netflix is only buying the studios, HBO and HBO Max.
WBD told shareholders to reject Paramount’s $108.4 billion hostile takeover bid, as it had already agreed to sell its studios, HBO and streaming service to Netflix for $82.7 billion.
WBD board decided that Paramount’s offer is “inadequate” and carries “significant” risks and expenses.
David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount, and son of Larry, said, “Paramount has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to acquiring WBD. Our $30 per share, fully financed all-cash offer was on December 4th, and continues to be, the superior option to maximize value for WBD shareholders.
He added, "We expect the board of directors of WBD to take the necessary steps to secure this value-enhancing transaction and preserve and strengthen an iconic Hollywood treasure for the future.”
After this news, Warner Bros’ stock went up 3% and Paramount’s stock rose over 7%.