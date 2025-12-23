US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

World
  By Bushra Saleem
President Donald Trump has revealed his plans for powering US Navy with “Trump-class” battleships.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump on Monday, December 22, announced to build a larger, fastest and most-powerful than ever two new “Trump-class” of battleships.”

Standing next to the rendering of the new ships at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the president said that the battleship that will be bigger than any previous warship built in the country would boost naval power as part of its “Golden Fleet” vision.

The 79-year-old said, “We had big battleships. These are bigger. They’ll be 100 times the force and the power (of the old ships), and there’s never been anything like these ships. Each one of these will be the largest battleship in the history of our country, the largest battleship in the history of the world.”

He further added that the battleships would be “cutting edge” and super advanced with AI, laser tech, hypersonic missiles, nuclear cruise missiles, and rail guns.

The productions of the two vessels would begin “immediately” and could expand to 10, and as many as 25 new ships. The first ship would be named the USS Defiant.

The announcement came at a time when the United States is building its large naval presence near Venezuela's coast; however, the president downplayed the idea that these new ships would be used against any specific country, saying that they were “a counter to everybody.”

