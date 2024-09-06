Health

Study finds simple remedy to cut child's cold duration by 2 days

Remedy is not currently available in stores, but can be made at home

  by Web Desk
  September 06, 2024
A new study has revealed a simple, effective remedy to reduce the length of a child's cold by two days and limit the spread of the virus among family members.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh presented their findings at the European Respiratory Society Congress, showcasing the benefits of using salt-water nose drops.

According to the study, children who used the 2.6% salt-water solution experienced cold symptoms for an average of six days, compared to eight days for those receiving usual care.

Additionally, the children using the salt-water drops required fewer medicines during their illness.

Professor Steve Cunningham, lead researcher, emphasized the significant impact of colds on families and the need for effective treatments.

"Children have up to 10 to 12 upper respiratory tract infections - what we refer to as colds - per year, which have a big impact on them and their families," he said.

Steve further added, "There are medicines to improve symptoms, such as paracetamol and ibuprofen, but no treatments that can make a cold get better quicker."

The remedy is not currently available in stores, but parents can make the solution at home. 

Professor Cunningham's team plans to release instructions and a video to assist with this process.

Health News

Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Exposure to bright light at night increases type 2 diabetes risk, study
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
The ultimate guide to flawless skin: 5 essential daily habits
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Want to quit smoking? Here are top 3 ways revealed in new study
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Ultra-Processed foods linked to increased heart disease risk, study
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
WHO reveals mobile phones do not cause brain cancer
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded 'healthy'
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Foods to avoid before bed for a restful night's sleep
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Stiff from sitting? Try chair yoga for instant relief
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Sweden takes stand against children's excessive screen time
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Fish acting 'weird?' Scientists blame antidepressant pollution
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends