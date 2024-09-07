UN demands for thorough probe into recent West Bank shooting

The United Nations has urgently called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent shooting incident in the West Bank.
A "full investigation" into the death of a US-Turkish woman during a protest on Friday in the occupied West Bank has been demanded by the UN.
According to local media, 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot and killed by Israeli forces while participating in a weekly protest against the growth of Jewish settlement in the town of Beita, which is close to Nablus.
"Looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired in the area," the Israeli military declared.
While conversing at BBC World Service's Newshour program, an eyewitness claimed to have heard two bullets fired at the rally.
Spokesman for the UN secretary general Stéphane Dujarric responded to the assassination by saying, "We would want to see a full investigation of the circumstances and that people should be held accountable."
He continued, saying that citizens "must be protected at all times".
The US demanded that the incident be investigated.
The National Security Council spokesman for the White House, Sean Savett, stated that Washington was "deeply disturbed by the tragic death of an American citizen".
"We have reached out to the government of Israel to ask for more information and request an investigation into the incident," Savett said.
Moments after the incident, footage from the site shows first responders hurrying Eygi into an ambulance.