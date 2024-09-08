Sports

New York Mets' Jose Quintana's THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win

Jose Quintana's achievement makes New York Mets dominate Cincinnati Reds with 4-0 score

  September 08, 2024
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana has hit a huge milestone with his 100th career win!

The Colombian-American professional baseball pitcher triumphed his 100th win by pitching 6 2/3 impressive innings, which helped his team continue their best winning streak in over six years as they secured a 4-0 victory against the rival team, the Cincinnati Reds, on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Despite struggling recently, Harrison Bader, who is the center fielder of the Mets, hit a home run that led to a four-run sixth inning for the team.

This win gave the Mets a nine-game streak, which is their longest since April 2018.

“I didn’t realize it was nine straight—that’s awesome. I think that’s kind of where we’re at—just so zoomed in and just so focused. Once it’s done, it’s on to the next,” said Bader.

On his major milestone, Quintana said, “I have a lot of emotions. Means a lot. I can’t wait to see my family and say thank you for all the support they’ve given me," reported AP News.

The team manager, Carlos Mendoza, while praising Quintana, stated, “Nowadays, where guys are coming out and throwing as hard as they can and spinning as hard as they can, this guy’s pitching. He’s got to locate, he’s got to mix pitches, he’s got to change speeds — old-school type, if you want to call it, and he continues to do it.”

