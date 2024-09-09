Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail

The Kolkata doctor assault case that occurred just a month ago on August 9 in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is seeing major details unfolding in the past few days.
Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ruled out the possibility that the young doctor went through a group assault before she was murdered and claimed that Sanjay Roy is the lone suspect in the case.
During a court hearing on Monday, September 9, the victim’s lawyer revealed a shocking detail that raised questions on the CBI findings, reported Hindustan Times.
He stated that the “vaginal swabs” that were collected from the victim’s body must have had to be “preserved at 4-degree centigrade.”
Three doctors purposely did not preserve it at 4-degree centigrade. Now that sample might be contaminated,” the lawyer added, which can put a question mark on the authenticity of the forensic report.
The raised question concerning the report might also challenge the CBI's conclusions.
Additionally, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, also said that in such kinds of cases, the initial five hours play a crucial role, and no one except the experts should be allowed entrance to the crime scene and capture photographs.
The lawyer added, “On the receipt of information regarding an offense, there has to be an FIR. Without an FIR, Section 176(3) cannot come into play. The forensic team was at the scene in the afternoon. They could have been called under Section 176, but there has to be a prior FIR because if there is no case, the forensic team cannot be called.”