Vicky Kaushal addresses ‘challanges’ after welcoming first kid with Katrina

Vicky Kaushal has opened up about “challange” of fatherhood after welcoming first child with wife Katrina Kaif.
The Indian actor won a prestigius award at NDTV event for his role in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.
While accepting the honour, he said, “Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing. Ye pehli baar hai jo mai shehar chhodhke aaya hu after becoming a father, and it was very tough (This is the first time I’ve left the city after becoming a father, and it was very tough)."
Vicky added, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now. I don’t know mai shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words).”
While concluding the speech, the renowned star shared, “There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly, God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him,” admitting he is now “better at changing diapers than acting.”
To note, Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025.