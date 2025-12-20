Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break? 

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make a huge comeback in his upcoming film, King's set.
As per the latest report by Times Now, an insider has recently revealed that the Pathaan star has begun filming his new film, which is currently in its shooting phase under the direction of Sidharth Anand.
Earlier today, an alleged video gained traction on social media in which Khan was seen kissing with co-star, Deepika Padukone.
That came from a music video claiming to be a 'leaked' clip from one of their songs in the upcoming film.
After a short break since his birthday, celebrated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the sets of his upcoming film King from tomorrow, December 20 after a short break.
The actor will supposedly film action sequences, which will involve advanced choreography and high-precision camera setups, requiring extensive rehearsals.
Notably, this film marked his first film alongside his only daughter, Suhana Khan.
However, Shah Rukh Khan will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone after their superhit movie, Jawan, in 2023.