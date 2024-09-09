Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement

Andy Murray recently opened up about the feelings he's been experiencing since retirement.
The 37-year-old revealed that retirement has been the opposite of what he expected, and he’s not missing tennis as much as he thought.
A three-time Grand Slam champion, retired after the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals, ending his 19-year career.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he shared, "Since I've stopped, I feel really free and have got lots of time to do whatever it is I want."
He went on to share, "I can dedicate time to my children and have free time to play golf or go to the gym on my own terms."
Murray further expressed, "It is really nice and I didn't expect that. I was expecting to find retirement hard and be missing tennis a lot and wanting to get back on the tennis court on tour."
"So far it has been the complete opposite to what I was thinking," he added.
Murray, who won the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, also earned Olympic gold in singles in 2012 and 2016.