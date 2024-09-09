Sports

Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement

Andy Murray played his final match at Paris Olympics 2024, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement

Andy Murray recently opened up about the feelings he's been experiencing since retirement.

The 37-year-old revealed that retirement has been the opposite of what he expected, and he’s not missing tennis as much as he thought.

A three-time Grand Slam champion, retired after the Paris Olympics in August, where he lost in the doubles quarterfinals, ending his 19-year career. 

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he shared, "Since I've stopped, I feel really free and have got lots of time to do whatever it is I want."

He went on to share, "I can dedicate time to my children and have free time to play golf or go to the gym on my own terms."

Murray further expressed, "It is really nice and I didn't expect that. I was expecting to find retirement hard and be missing tennis a lot and wanting to get back on the tennis court on tour."

"So far it has been the complete opposite to what I was thinking," he added.

Murray, who won the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, also earned Olympic gold in singles in 2012 and 2016.

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail

Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra pays heartfelt tribute to Indian martyr Captain Vikram Batra

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing

Sports News

Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana’s THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Robert Martinez claims Portugal’s strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions’ head coach
Mahira Khan's humble nature leaves Emmad Irfani gushing
US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title