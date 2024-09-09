Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives

Israel launched an overnight attack on Western Syria, killing around 16 and injuring at least 43.
According to Reuters, Syrian state media reported on Monday, September 9, that Israel launched the deadliest airstrike on the country since April’s strike at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.
A military source told the SANA news agency, “At around 23:20 on Sunday evening, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of northwestern Lebanon, targeting a number of military sites in the central region (of Syria).”
The source further added, “Our air defence systems confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”
The state media cited the local health official, saying that 36 people had been injured in the attack while six of them were in serious condition.
Moreover, Iran's foreign minister spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said during a news conference that Iran strongly condemns the ‘criminal attack’ in Syria.
"We do not confirm what was reported by media outlets linked to the Zionist regime (Israel) about an attack on an Iranian centre or a centre under Iran's protection."
Israel has not yet commented about the strike in Syria.