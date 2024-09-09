Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit

Navigating the path to lose weight can be a difficult and emotional ride. With a sea of conflicting information online, it is easy to get lost in what truly works and what is just noise.
It is essential to understand that weight loss is unique to each person and it is not necessary that what works for someone will definitely work for you too.
However, there have been some myths that are widely believed by almost every single person who begins his journey to reduce weight. Let us debunk 5 of those myths.
1- Counting on calories only:
While counting calories plays a crucial rule in losing weight, it is important to know that not all calories are equal and help to shed those extra pounds.
Calories intake from protein is in no way equal to calories coming from fat or carbs, which means that every calorie has different effect of health and weight.
If taken mostly from carbs and fats, your weight loss journey might face a bit challenge as compared to calories from protein that easily help reducing the weight.
2- Carbs make you gain weight:
Many people who try to lose weight believe that going low-carb is the only way to shed those extra pounds, however, this is an absolute myth as our body needs carbohydrates to maintain basic functions of the body.
But, what is important to know, is the fact that only complex carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, help in losing weight as they give a feeling of fullness. On the other hand, the refined carbs like sugar, processed foods, beverages, only leads to weight gain.
3- Snacking is bad for weight loss:
It is a common concept that snacking while losing weight is a bad idea as it makes you intake extra calories. However, if done correctly, and in moderation, snacking might actually help you lose weight.
Having a snack or two per day give you a feeling of fullness that can stop you from overeating during the meal time. Munching on a handful of nuts, or eating a seasonal fruit help promote weight loss and stops you from craving processed food.
4- Eating less helps losing weight faster:
One more myth that is believed by almost everyone is eating less than 1000 calories will help shed the pounds faster.
While, calorie counting is a must when it comes to lose weight, it is crucial to have a healthy and balanced diet that includes all necessary carbs, protein, and fats.
An average adult needs to intake at least 1200 calories a day, and going less than this might actually do more harm than good. Also, it might help shedding weight faster, but the moment you go back to your normal diet, the lost weight will make its way back.
5- Supplements help reducing weight:
With the launch of new supplements every other day, and their massive advertising campaigns, a huge myth has taken place in people’s mind that in-taking supplements would be an easy and hassle free way to lose weight.
However, these supplements for weight loss are ineffective, and even if some of the best ones do their work, it can help you lose a bit of weight, at most.