Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge

German government has taken a major step to prevent irregular migration and enhance protection against Islamist extremism.
As per Reuters, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will unveil new temporary border controls at all of Germany's land borders to address these concerns.
Faeser will discuss these measures in a press conference scheduled for 1430 GMT and will inform the European Commission about the plans.
The border controls are set to begin on September 16 and will initially be in place for six months.
Faeser’s Social Democrats are also preparing for a state election in Brandenburg in two weeks, where they currently govern in coalition with the Greens and Christian Democrats.
Germany shares its more than 3,700-km (2,300 miles) land border with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Poland.
Meanwhile, Austria’s Foreign Minister Gerhard Karner has indicated that Austria will not accept any migrants rejected by Germany, citing legal constraints on such returns.