Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge

The border controls are set to begin on September 16 and will initially be in place for six months

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge

German government has taken a major step to prevent irregular migration and enhance protection against Islamist extremism.

As per Reuters, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will unveil new temporary border controls at all of Germany's land borders to address these concerns.

Faeser will discuss these measures in a press conference scheduled for 1430 GMT and will inform the European Commission about the plans.

The border controls are set to begin on September 16 and will initially be in place for six months.

Faeser’s Social Democrats are also preparing for a state election in Brandenburg in two weeks, where they currently govern in coalition with the Greens and Christian Democrats.

Germany shares its more than 3,700-km (2,300 miles) land border with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Foreign Minister Gerhard Karner has indicated that Austria will not accept any migrants rejected by Germany, citing legal constraints on such returns.

Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives
Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles
Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Venezuela's González vows to 'continue to fight' after seeking asylum in Spain
Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate
Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff
Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland
Sudan war: UN official reports over 20,000 deaths