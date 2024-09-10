Sci-Tech

iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes

Apple’s latest launched iPhone 16 ignites meme frenzy on social media

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 16, and the internet is overflowing with funny memes about the latest launch!

At the “It’s Glowtime” event, held on Monday, September 9, the tech giant announced the new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10, and the iPhone 16 series along with the release of iOS 18.

However, the latest collection is igniting a meme frenzy over the internet as X (formerly Twitter) users flooded the platform with their hilarious memes.

Take a look at what netizens have to share about the brand-new release.

iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes

Besides memes, the users also shared their reactions through their comments.

"You know you've matured when you're no longer impressed by the new #iPhone16," wrote a netizen.

Expressing disappointment, one more penned, "Apple has launched whole phone just to introduce a separate camera button. Nice."

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event was held at Apple Park in San Francisco.

The iPhone 16 lineup continues Apple’s tradition of offering four distinct models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon appear in NYC after Angelina Jolie’s ‘Without Blood’ premiere
Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash

Blake Lively 'upset' as 'It Ends With Us' faces intense backlash
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest

Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Sci-Tech News

Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
SpaceX sets new launch date for historic Polaris Dawn mission
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Apple unveils next-gen Watch Series 10, AirPods with fresh designs and advanced features
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
OpenAI CTO shares hilarious question her mother asked ChatGPT
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Elon Musk's xAI seeks revenue share deal with Tesla for advanced AI technology
Alia Bhatt receives ton of love from her 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh
Instagram revamps direct messages with new features