iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 16, and the internet is overflowing with funny memes about the latest launch!
At the “It’s Glowtime” event, held on Monday, September 9, the tech giant announced the new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 10, and the iPhone 16 series along with the release of iOS 18.
However, the latest collection is igniting a meme frenzy over the internet as X (formerly Twitter) users flooded the platform with their hilarious memes.
Take a look at what netizens have to share about the brand-new release.
Besides memes, the users also shared their reactions through their comments.
"You know you've matured when you're no longer impressed by the new #iPhone16," wrote a netizen.
Expressing disappointment, one more penned, "Apple has launched whole phone just to introduce a separate camera button. Nice."
Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event was held at Apple Park in San Francisco.
The iPhone 16 lineup continues Apple’s tradition of offering four distinct models: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.