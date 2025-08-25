Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature
WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share status updates from other apps.

Users can now share photos or videos directly as a WhatsApp status update from the share sheet without the need of opening WhatsApp.

With this new feature, they can select contacts or groups to share with and also post the media as a status with the help of "My Status" option, as per WABetaInfo.

This update lets users quickly and easily share photos or videos as WhatsApp Status using a dedicated shortcut, allowing them to edit and post content in real-time with fewer steps and less disruption.

However, the new feature is available to all iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for for iOS and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to display who recently viewed a status update and its privacy settings.

Similar to Instagram, this feature will allow users to quickly see some of the contacts who have viewed their status, shown as small profile pictures with the total view count at the bottom, so you can quickly know who has seen it without opening the full list.

You Might Like:

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race
Here are top 5 countries leading in AI research and technology in 2025

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign
Due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures
Starship’s reusability, power, and future versions are key to Elon Musk’s dream to colonise Mars by 2030.

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24
Veo 3 was previously limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan before broader launch to AI Pro subscribers in May

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing
Vids aim to streamline video production, such as the ability to generate videos from text prompts, rearrange video clips

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs
Meta's glasses are likely to cost around $800—$200 less than earlier estimates—but higher than Meta’s Ray-Ban models

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign
The latest Material 3 Expressive redesign update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report
Apple reportedly negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature
With this feature, the Pixel 10 series users can make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models
With this partnership, Meta will incorporate Midjourney's cutting-edge tools into future AI models and products

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series
Pixel Journal utilises on-device AI models to prompt users to fill out journal entries

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips
This move highlights the country’s push in the technological landscape amid US export restrictions on cutting-edge chips