WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share status updates from other apps.
Users can now share photos or videos directly as a WhatsApp status update from the share sheet without the need of opening WhatsApp.
With this new feature, they can select contacts or groups to share with and also post the media as a status with the help of "My Status" option, as per WABetaInfo.
This update lets users quickly and easily share photos or videos as WhatsApp Status using a dedicated shortcut, allowing them to edit and post content in real-time with fewer steps and less disruption.
However, the new feature is available to all iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for for iOS and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.
WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to display who recently viewed a status update and its privacy settings.
Similar to Instagram, this feature will allow users to quickly see some of the contacts who have viewed their status, shown as small profile pictures with the total view count at the bottom, so you can quickly know who has seen it without opening the full list.