Instagram rolls out new feature to helps college students connect with others 

In a bid to advance its platform, Instagram has launched the latest feature to assist college students connect with people on campus.
Meta-owned social media platform announced on Tuesday that this new feature will enable students in the US to add their college or university to their profile banner and find all the students at their campus.
This update comes a week after TikTok launched a similar feature.
Students will receive an ‘Add School’ option on their profile that they can tap to complete the authentication process via the student verification platform UNiDAYS to show their school on their profile.
After adding the school banner, users can select people who are able to see it.
According to Instagram, the feature is particularly designed to simplify browsing classmates and connecting with others, as students can also find a list of other confirmed students.
While the feature may garner attention from college students looking to browse friends, it may also raise privacy concerns, as it makes it easier for people to find others online.
Notably, the feature is optional, so those who prefer to stay out of the spotlight can choose not to add their school to their profile on either platform.