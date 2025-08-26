Home / Sci-Tech

Instagram rolls out new feature to helps college students connect with others

Instagram's new feature is particularly designed to simplify browsing classmates and connecting with others

Instagram rolls out new feature to helps college students connect with others
Instagram rolls out new feature to helps college students connect with others 

In a bid to advance its platform, Instagram has launched the latest feature to assist college students connect with people on campus.

Meta-owned social media platform announced on Tuesday that this new feature will enable students in the US to add their college or university to their profile banner and find all the students at their campus.

This update comes a week after TikTok launched a similar feature.

Students will receive an ‘Add School’ option on their profile that they can tap to complete the authentication process via the student verification platform UNiDAYS to show their school on their profile.

After adding the school banner, users can select people who are able to see it.

According to Instagram, the feature is particularly designed to simplify browsing classmates and connecting with others, as students can also find a list of other confirmed students.

While the feature may garner attention from college students looking to browse friends, it may also raise privacy concerns, as it makes it easier for people to find others online.

Notably, the feature is optional, so those who prefer to stay out of the spotlight can choose not to add their school to their profile on either platform.

You Might Like:

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute
Such rifts are often common ahead of football season, as contracts usually expire in late summer

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters
WhatsApp has introduced several new features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit
X and xAI file a lawsuit against OpenAI and Apple in US after their exclusive partnership

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature
WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’
Musk claims xAI will ‘soon be far beyond’ world tech companies including Google

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race
Here are top 5 countries leading in AI research and technology in 2025

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign
Due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures
Starship’s reusability, power, and future versions are key to Elon Musk’s dream to colonise Mars by 2030.

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24
Veo 3 was previously limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan before broader launch to AI Pro subscribers in May

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing
Vids aim to streamline video production, such as the ability to generate videos from text prompts, rearrange video clips

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs
Meta's glasses are likely to cost around $800—$200 less than earlier estimates—but higher than Meta’s Ray-Ban models

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign
The latest Material 3 Expressive redesign update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls