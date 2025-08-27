Home / Sci-Tech

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI for improved user experience

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is accessible for Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI

In a significant update, Google has launched Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, to its Gemini AI image generator, initially experimented under the code name Nano Bananas.

The recently introduced feature allows users to edit images via voice or text prompts, changing clothes, swapping participants, merging individuals with new backgrounds, or removing unnecessary elements.

Test results amazed users. For example, when a torso photo and a picture of chairs were uploaded, Gemini generated an entire photo of the subject seated, adding missing arms and legs while finishing a cut-off logo on a t-shirt.

Moreover, it seamlessly removed statues from an image, replaced them with realistic shadows, and transported a child to the pyramids with adjustment features.

“Just give Gemini a photo to work with, and tell it what you’d like to change,” Google stated.

The feature’s speed poses stronger competition to Photoshop, completing edits within a couple of seconds that once took designers a longer time.

The Search engine tech giant added its SynthID watermark to flag AI-generated content.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image availability

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is accessible for Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI, available at $0.039 per image.

