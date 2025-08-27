Google AI video editor Vids free version now available to all users

Google has expanded Google Vids, its AI-powered video editing tool, to all users for free.
Previously, Google Vids was only available to Google Workspace and the AI plan subscribers; the recent launch is the standard variant and comes with plenty of templates, a pack of AI features, and more.
Google Vids began last year to help users quickly create video presentations. This new tool allows for things like storyboarding utilising suggested scenes, stock images, and background music.
Additionally, it included 12 pre-made AI avatars to bring changes to voices and looks, enabling users to add a script and create presentations effortlessly.
It is pertinent to mention that the free variant doesn’t include the cutting-edge AI-powered features released on Wednesday.
Google does not have any information on when it might, or might not, launch this feature.
Moreover, the Search engine tech giant allows users to generate new short 8-second videos that feature any certain photos, such as product images, via recently launched video generation options.
Google’s product director, Vishnu Sivaji, stated, “A 10-minute-long clip with real actors can take up to six months and cost thousands of dollars.”
“With Vids, businesses can produce training videos, product demos, and support content much faster.”
With this significant update, Google aims to assist companies in saving costs and time.