WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters

WhatsApp has introduced several new features to give users a fresh experience

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to filter unread, favourite and group chats.

The app has made it easier for users to find specific chats by putting the filter at the top of the chat list instead of using a separate button, as per WABetaInfo.

The “Unread” filter in WhatsApp shows all chats with unread messages, helping users easily find important conversations and manage their replies.

The “Favourites” filter lets users mark important contacts so their chats are always easy to find.

While the “Groups” filter in WhatsApp organizes all group chats in one place, so users can quickly find and follow group conversations without searching through all their chats.

It is worth mentioning that it has been tested on iPhone and is now available on Mac for a seamless experience across all the devices.

However, the new feature is available to some users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Mac and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share status updates from other apps.

The messaging app is also working on a new feature to display who recently viewed a status update and its privacy settings.

