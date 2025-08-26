Home / Sci-Tech

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute

Such rifts are often common ahead of football season, as contracts usually expire in late summer

Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute
Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute

Google issued a warning to customers that it may remove Fox Corp.-owned channels, such as Fox Sports, Fox News, and Fox Business, from YouTube TV.

On Monday, the Alphabet-owned Google warned that if the carriage dispute between the channel and YouTube TV persists, YouTube TV fans may need to find a backup plan to watch their favourite shows by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Such rifts are often common ahead of football season, as contracts usually expire in late summer. The 2025 NFL season is set to kick off on September 4, 2025, and Division I college programs start this week, exponentially increasing the stakes.

YouTube released a statement on Monday, which reads, "Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive."

Fox counters that it seeks to reach a “fair” agreement, accusing the search engine giant Google of the exploitation of its market power with unfair terms.

If negotiations fail, YouTube states that subscribers will get a $10 credit and recommends Fox’s new streaming service, Fox One, which carries its live programming.

A similar fight occurred in 2023 between Disney and Charter, which got resolved at the last moment to avoid a blackout of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for millions of viewers.

You Might Like:

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters

WhatsApp brings chat organization features to Mac with new filters
WhatsApp has introduced several new features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit

Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit
X and xAI file a lawsuit against OpenAI and Apple in US after their exclusive partnership

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature

WhatsApp makes sharing status updates faster with new share sheet feature
WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’

Elon Musk highlights China's strengths in AI, calls them ‘toughest competitors’
Musk claims xAI will ‘soon be far beyond’ world tech companies including Google

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race

Top 5 countries dominating AI and innovation race
Here are top 5 countries leading in AI research and technology in 2025

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign
Due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures
Starship’s reusability, power, and future versions are key to Elon Musk’s dream to colonise Mars by 2030.

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24
Veo 3 was previously limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan before broader launch to AI Pro subscribers in May

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing
Vids aim to streamline video production, such as the ability to generate videos from text prompts, rearrange video clips

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs
Meta's glasses are likely to cost around $800—$200 less than earlier estimates—but higher than Meta’s Ray-Ban models

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign
The latest Material 3 Expressive redesign update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report
Apple reportedly negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri