Google to drop Fox channels from YouTube TV by August 27 amid channel dispute

Google issued a warning to customers that it may remove Fox Corp.-owned channels, such as Fox Sports, Fox News, and Fox Business, from YouTube TV.
On Monday, the Alphabet-owned Google warned that if the carriage dispute between the channel and YouTube TV persists, YouTube TV fans may need to find a backup plan to watch their favourite shows by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Such rifts are often common ahead of football season, as contracts usually expire in late summer. The 2025 NFL season is set to kick off on September 4, 2025, and Division I college programs start this week, exponentially increasing the stakes.
YouTube released a statement on Monday, which reads, "Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive."
Fox counters that it seeks to reach a “fair” agreement, accusing the search engine giant Google of the exploitation of its market power with unfair terms.
If negotiations fail, YouTube states that subscribers will get a $10 credit and recommends Fox’s new streaming service, Fox One, which carries its live programming.
A similar fight occurred in 2023 between Disney and Charter, which got resolved at the last moment to avoid a blackout of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for millions of viewers.