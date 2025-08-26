Elon Musk xAI blames Apple, OpenAI for monopolistic practices, files lawsuit 

Elon Musk’s two firms, X and xAI, have sued tech rivals OpenAI and Apple for their monopolistic practices.
According to Reuters, the lawsuit filed in the US by X and xAI accuses Apple and OpenAI of teaming up illegally to suppress fair competition in the AI (artificial intelligence) market.
The allegations of the monopolistic practices came after Steve Jobs’s technology company joined hands with ChatGPT’s parent company to exclusively integrate the chatbot into the operating system of its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
The lawsuit in Texas on Monday, August 25, claimed that Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”
“OpenAI’s exclusive arrangement has made ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot integrated into the iPhone. This means that if iPhone users want to use a generative AI chatbot for key tasks on their devices, they have no choice but to use ChatGPT,” it alleges.
xAI also claims that if Apple had not signed its exclusive deal with OpenAI, it would have “no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.”
The AI startup of the richest man in the world is seeking billions of dollars in alleged damages from the two tech giants.
Furthermore, Apple has not yet reacted to the allegations, while OpenAI describes the lawsuit as Musk’s ongoing pattern of “harassment.”