SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk

SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, September 10, using a Falcon 9 rocket.
Four private astronauts launched into space in a modified SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
The five-day Polaris Dawn mission is set to test new spacesuit designs and achieve the first private spacewalk.
Originally set to take off on Monday, August 26, the launch faced several delays due to weather conditions and a helium leak.
The crew for the commercial space mission includes Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who was part of the first civilian astronaut team to orbit Earth in 2021, along with Scott "Kidd" Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon.
They plan to travel 870 miles deeper into space than any mission since Gemini 11 in 1966.
Instead of heading to a destination like the International Space Station, this mission is designed to orbit far from Earth.
The Polaris Dawn mission will also conduct about 40 science and research experiments.
Additionally, Polaris Dawn is SpaceX’s 14th crewed mission and its fifth private human spaceflight.