Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy set to visit Ukraine this week.
As per multiple outlets, it will be the first joint visit of this kind in a decade, which aims to stress the importance of supporting Ukraine amid Russia’s escalating invasion.
During their London talks, they focused on key issues such as the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia and its allies.
British diplomats view this visit as a reaffirmation of the close UK-US partnership, known as the "special relationship."
Blinken emphasised that the UK and US are prioritizing security assistance to Ukraine as Russia continues its attacks on infrastructure before winter.
Both Blinken and Lammy criticized China, Iran, and North Korea for allegedly providing military aid to Russia.
Blinken announced new US sanctions on Iran, accusing it of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, which are expected to be used in the conflict in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the UK has committed to continued support for Ukraine, including a £3 billion military aid package and a recent delivery of short-range missiles worth £162 million.
On Gaza, the UK recently suspended some arms exports to Israel, while the US has not followed suit.