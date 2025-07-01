Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto

Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto

American No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula lost in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 1.

Pegula was defeated by Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who is ranked much lower at world no. 116 with scores of 6-2, 6-3 with match lasted less than an hour.

This was Pegula's earliest exit from a major tournament since the year 2020.

Pegula had beaten Cocciaretto in their only previous meeting at Wimbledon in 2023.

However, Pegula, who had tape on her left knee could not maintain her form this time as she only hit five winning shots and made 24 unforced errors.

Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated former world number one Iga Swiatek on a grass court.

For Cocciaretto, this victory over Pegula was only the second time in her career that she has beaten a player ranked in the world's top 10.

On the other hand, since Pegula lost the US Open final last year to Aryna Sabalenka, she hasn't made it past the early round in any of three Grand Slam tournament.

What's next for Elisabetta Cocciaretto?

Cocciaretto will now face either Germany’s Tatjana Maria or Katie Volynets in the second round of Wimbledon.

Read more : World
Grandmother heroic dive saves grandson after floating 2 miles out to sea
Grandmother heroic dive saves grandson after floating 2 miles out to sea
5-year-old boy floats 2 miles off Italian Coast on inflatable mattress before dramatic rescue
Elon Musk blasts Trump ‘insane spending bill’: Threatens to form new party
Elon Musk blasts Trump ‘insane spending bill’: Threatens to form new party
Donald Trump directs DOGE to review subsidies for Musk's companies to save 'big' money
Philippines' waste struggles: Manila mayor sounds alarm over uncollected rubbish
Philippines' waste struggles: Manila mayor sounds alarm over uncollected rubbish
One of the world's most densely populated cities declares a health emergency amid mounting rubbish
China's biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut
China's biggest coffee chain Luckin makes US debut
Luckin Coffee to take on Starbucks in the US market after surpassing the coffee-giant in China
Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know after Bryan's guilty plea
Idaho student murders: Everything you need to know after Bryan's guilty plea
Bryan Kohberger decides to plead guilty to the murder of four students to avoid execution
Childcare worker sexual abuse charges in Australia prompt testing of children
Childcare worker sexual abuse charges in Australia prompt testing of children
Australian kids to undergo testing for potential diseases after a childcare worker faced sexual abuse charges
Royal Train set to derail after 156 years following King Charles' new decision
Royal Train set to derail after 156 years following King Charles' new decision
Buckingham Palace announces end of Royal Train service in cost-cutting drive
How to keep your dog safe in hot weather, according to experts
How to keep your dog safe in hot weather, according to experts
If dog is overheating, it may show signs like heavy panting, trouble breathing, too much drooling, low energy and sleepiness
World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist
World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist
The 2025 brand rankings reveal that tech companies still lead with growing influence from AI (artificial intelligence)
Bayesian superyacht: Photos show mast, hull retrieved after deadly disaster
Bayesian superyacht: Photos show mast, hull retrieved after deadly disaster
The yacht owned by Mike Lynch was fully recovered form the sea and the salvage operation has now ended
UK’s secret village where people live in fairytale huts without paying rent
UK’s secret village where people live in fairytale huts without paying rent
This place is hard to find as it is hidden near a countryside road
Kai Trump shares highlight from Dallas trip, meets WNBA star
Kai Trump shares highlight from Dallas trip, meets WNBA star
President Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump met her favourite WNBA star Paige Bueckers in Dallas