US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war

US Secretary of State and the UK's Foreign Secretary hold a joint news conference in London on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally accused Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London, Blinken announced that the US will take measures to punish those involved, including imposing sanctions later on Tuesday.

“Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine, against Ukrainians,” Blinken said.

The Iranian government has denied the allegations, calling them "inhumane.”

“Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict,” a recent statement from Iran’s mission to the United Nations said.

“We strongly reject the claims of Iran’s role in exporting arms to one side of the war,” Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a news conference on Monday.

The US has announced plans to impose sanctions on Iran, including measures against the state-owned airline Iran Air.

The UK, France, and Germany have also announced new sanctions, including canceling bilateral air services agreements with Iran.

Ukrainian presidential official Andriy Yermak welcomed the sanctions but called for further action, including authorization to use Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

The accusations come as Blinken and Lammy prepare to visit Ukraine on Wednesday to discuss bolstering the country's defenses.

