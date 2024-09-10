World

Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict

Russia has been strengthening its relationships with Iran since the start of the Ukraine conflict

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Russia is on the edge of finalizing a new bilateral treaty with Iran.

This news was confirmed by top security official Sergei Shoigu, who announced on Tuesday, September 10, that the necessary internal procedures are nearly complete.

Shoigu said in an official statement, noting, "We look forward to the imminent conclusion of a new basic interstate treaty. We are completing the internal procedures necessary for the preparation of documents for signing by the presidents," as per Reuters.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict over two years ago, Russia has been strengthening its relationships with Iran and other nations opposed to the United States, such as North Korea.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy both criticized China, Iran, and North Korea for allegedly providing military aid to Russia.

Blinken also announced new US sanctions on Iran, accusing it of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, which are expected to be used in the conflict in Ukraine.

Additionally, Blinken and Lammy are set to visit Ukraine this week to emphasise the importance of supporting Ukraine during this crucial time.

