Sci-Tech

China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’

Tianwen-3 mission of China aims to bring Martian samples to the Earth

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Tianwen-3 mission of China aims to bring Martian samples to the Earth
Tianwen-3 mission of China aims to bring Martian samples to the Earth

After a successful mission to the unexplored far side of the moon, China has now set its sights on Mars.

According to CNN, the senior mission official said that China could launch its historic mission from Earth to Mars as soon as 2028.

The chief mission designer, Liu Jizhong, at a deep-space exploration event in eastern China’s Anhui province last week, hinted about the possibility of the Tianwen-3 mission’s two launches ‘around 2028,’ two years before the previous date, to retrieve the Mars samples.

Space officials of the country earlier this year announced that the projected mission from Earth to Mars is targeted to launch in 2030.

The key objective behind this mission is to find traces of life on Mars.

Liu, in an interview with CGTN, the international division of China’s state broadcaster, said, “The return mission requires launch from the surface of Mars. It’s actually a small rocket launch – therefore, it will be very difficult to ensure the entire flight is reliable.”

Moreover, the mission will be launched with the combined efforts of NASA and the European Space Agency; however, there are concerns over complexity, budget, and risks. The US space agency is looking for faster and cheaper ways to bring Martian samples to the Earth by 2040.

To note, it would be a significant accomplishment for China’s space program if it succeeds in bringing samples from Mars.

Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought

Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’

China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad

Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict

Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict

Sci-Tech News

Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
SpaceX sets new launch date for historic Polaris Dawn mission
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Apple unveils next-gen Watch Series 10, AirPods with fresh designs and advanced features
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Grand Theft Auto 6 release date delayed until 2026?
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will launch uncrewed starships to Mars by 2026
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Get ready for a mesmerizing Northern Lights display THIS September