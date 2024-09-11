World

Harris-Trump first presidential debate: Key highlights from 90-minute duel

Republican and Democratic nominees debated abortion, immigration, and foreign policy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other for the first time in a fiery debate on Tuesday, September 11, in Philadelphia ahead of the November presidential elections.

The two candidates for the presidency, along with exchanging personal attacks, debated over key issues like immigration, foreign policy, and abortion, reported BBC.

Here are some key highlights from the clash between Republican and Democrat nominees.

Begins With A Handshake

The heated debate between Trump and Harris begins with a handshake. As Trump approached his podium, Harris offered him a handshake while introducing herself, saying, “Kamala Harris, let’s have a good debate.

The former US president responded, “Nice to see you. Have fun.”

It was not only one of the key moments of the night but was also a historic moment, as it was the first handshake between candidates in a presidential debate in eight years.

Trump Tells Harris to Hold On

While clashing over Harris’ policy reversal, Trump criticised the vice president for changing her stance on issues like fracking and policing, and when Harris tried to interrupt with a muted microphone, Trump told her to stop.

Referring to the 2020 vice presidential debate, Trump added, “Wait a minute. I'm talking now. If you don't mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”

During the vice president debate, while arguing on the COVID-19 issue, Harris firmly told then-vice president Mike Pence, “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.’

Trump Calls Harris ‘Biden’

The 78-year-old accused Harris of copying some of his ideas, and he was ‘going to send her Mega Hat for this.’ He also said that Harris has ‘no policies.’

Trump at one point called Harris, Biden saying, “Remember this, she is Biden,” to which she countered, “Clearly, I am not Joe Biden.”

As per the time noted by CNN, Trump spoke for about 42 minutes and 52 seconds, while Harris spoke for about 37 minutes and 36 seconds.

